  • March 27, 2020

Chevron donates $230,000 - Odessa American: Local News

Chevron donates $230,000

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 5:49 pm

Chevron donates $230,000 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Chevron is giving $230,000 across Permian Basin nonprofits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations receiving funding include the West Texas Food Bank and Eddy and Lea County United Ways.

Nathan Carroll, Chevron Operations Superintendent in Carlsbad, in a news release, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented and evolving crisis that necessitates a community-wide response. Whether it’s an individual doing their part to social distance, a teacher facilitating tele-learning from their home, or a healthcare worker on the front lines, we want to say thank you to our Permian heroes. Chevron is proud to do our part.”

Funds from Chevron will go towards community COVID-19 response efforts, with a focus on food and housing security. “The West Texas Food Bank distributes food to children, families and seniors through a network of 80+ partner agencies across 34,000 square miles of West Texas,” Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank, said.

Linda Dodd, executive director of the Eddy County United Way, said, “This donation comes at a time when our agency is going full throttle to fulfill our mission of meeting community needs, whether they be senior citizen meals, food for children and families, housing insecurity, and more. We see a long road ahead, and we can’t thank Chevron enough for this vital support.”

“Chevron and its legacy companies have operated in the Permian Basin for almost 100 years,” states Don Puckett, General Manager of Operations for the Chevron Mid-Continent Business Unit. “We have weathered many storms alongside our Permian communities, and we will weather this one the same way we have the others – together and with a focus on helping our neighbors in need.”

