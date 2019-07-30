Quick Hits July 30

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters will perform live Aug. 3 at 5D Steakhouse, 1600 Main St., Monahans.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $30 and a limited number of VIP tables will be available for purchase. Tickets are available online or in-store. The restaurant phone number is (432) 251-5030.

ON THE NET

>> eventbrite: tinyurl.com/yydumj4w

>> Facebook: tinyurl.com/y2fznltd

Citizen’s Police Academy

The Odessa Police Department has scheduled the 26th session of the Citizen’s Police Academy from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday nights, beginning Thursday through Nov. 14.

The 16-week academy is designed to give the public a working knowledge of the Odessa Police Department. The instruction is comprehensive and covers different divisions each week. The goal is to educate the public about the OPD and to increase the rapport between citizens and police officers.

There are no fees for the classes and the first 40 applications will be accepted.

Registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Wednesday or until the session has been filled.

Registration forms are available at the Odessa Police Department or online. Forms may be submitted in person at the OPD or emailed to gshearer@odessa-tx.gov.

Forms can also be mailed to OPD, Attn: Guadalupe Shearer, 205 North Grant Ave., Odessa, TX, 79761.

ON THE NET

>> odessapd.com

Pet Splash

The City of Odessa has scheduled the 14th anniversary Pet West Texas Pride Splash from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Sherwood Aquatic Center, 4520 N. Dixie Blvd.

There will be a best trick/dressed and personality contest and a pet/owner look-a-alike contest.

There will also be music, giveaways, contests, free watermelon and more.

Prizes will be awarded.

Proof of current K9 vaccination is required.

Admission is free. Must be accompanied by dog, closed to public swim.

Go online for more rules and information or call 368-3548 or email recreation@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4ubkyfo

Golf tournament fundraiser

HEB has scheduled the sixth annual Live United Golf Tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, 7500 N. Grandview Ave.

Fees are $150 per golfer, includes green fee, cart, and lunch; $600* - 4 man teams (scramble), includes green fee, cart, and lunch; and $10 per mulligans, limit two.

Tee times are assigned on a first-come, first serve basis.

Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive.

Sponsorships are available: Putting Green Sponsor, $300; Driving Range Sponsor, $300; and Tee Box Signage, $150, (limit 36).

For more information, call 332-0941.

Register and pay online.

ON THE NET

>> unitedwayodessa.org