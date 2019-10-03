Quick Hits Oct. 3

Public hearing to address groundwater contamination

The City of Odessa will hold a public hearing next week to take note of any residents’ concerns regarding groundwater contamination found underneath property adjacent to city limits.

The public hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

The contamination was a result of oilfield service and supply operations. Upon investigation by the city, it was determined that this contamination does not affect Odessa’s water source, a City of Odessa news release stated.

Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Community Garage Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

All proceeds go to Adinvita Private School, a nonprofit organization.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyb34wzw

Convention

West Texas Tattz and Fadez have scheduled the fifth annual tattoo and barber convention Friday through Sunday at the Midland Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at noon. The event will include a haunted maze.

Booths are available or for information, call 208-1828.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3lehbx3

Bluegrass festival

The Wickett Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled the 21st annual Bluegrass Festival Friday through Sunday at the Wickett Performing Arts Building, 403 Third St., Wickett.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday. Sunday breakfast will be at 8 a.m.

Performances will be presented by The Kody Noris Show, Hanks & Company, From The Heartland, Tucumcari Crossroads, Roy Thakerson and 2nd Time Around.

There will also be drawings for door prizes all day on Saturday. Drawing for quilt and guitar on Saturday evening.

Food concessions, full RV hookups and dry camping are available.

Tickets are $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $20 for a three day pass.

For information, call Carol Ferguson at 432-557-8250.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5cec7ns

Concert

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled Bowie Choir Fall Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

Admission is free.

Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Fall festival

Fort Stockton Fall Festival, in conjunction with the Rebecca Creek Team Roping, has been scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Entertainment will be presented by Grupo Peligro, Nacho Galindo Jr., Art Tijerina and Los Rivales Del Norte.

Admission is free and open to the public. BYOB.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y482n9sr

Free performance and dance lesson

The West Texas Salseros has scheduled Latin Night with featured performance from Contra-Tiempo of Los Angeles Friday at The Reserve, DoubleTree by Hilton, 117 W Wall St, Midland.

Free Mambo lesson starts at 9:30 p.m. Partners or prior dance experience is not required.

DJ ReY will spin the best in salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia and more.

For more information, call 349-1472.

ON THE NET

>> lovetodancestudio.com