  • May 2, 2020

MCH benefit

MCH benefit

Posted: Saturday, May 2, 2020 1:15 am

Odessa American

The Kendra Scott of Midland will be donating a portion of their sales to Medical Center Health System for COVID-19 relief through May 10.

One hundred percent of all proceeds from the State of Texas Charm and 20-percent of all proceeds from Midland curbside and in-store appointment purchases will benefit MCHS.

In addition, as a special thank you during Nurses Week, nurses will receive a 20-percent discount if they shop between May 4 and May 6.

As always, nurses receive a 15-percent discount year-round.

Customers can make their purchases at kendrascott.com, which will then give instructions on how to pick up their item(s) at curbside.

The Kendra Scott location in Midland can be found at the Commons at Northpark off of Loop 250.

