Gun dealer sees uptick in sales during outbreak

With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, people are doing a variety of different things to prepare. One way some are dealing with the situation is by stocking up on guns and ammunition.

For Tony Grijalva, owner of Family Armory and Indoor Range in Midland, recent events have also meant an increase in business.

“What we’ve seen on the national level is that ammunition is going pretty quick,” Grijalva said. “When it comes to the Permian Basin in particular, we’ve seen an increase in the sales of both guns and ammunition.”

Grijalva said that the increase in sales is usually about double to triple the amount from the usual demand around this time during the regular calendar year. He added that he usually sees a bit of a slowdown during spring break, which was scheduled last week for both Ector County ISD and Midland ISD and several other local school districts.

But given the changing circumstances surrounding the virus, he noticed that business started to tick up Friday and carry over into this past weekend.

“We’ve seen an impact of course,” Grijalva said. “I was a little surprised to see that spike. At the same time, I like to keep a higher stock of ammo because I’ve been through a shortage before.”

“But what we’re seeing right now is a direct reflection of a sudden increase and consumer demand.”

One of the ways that Grijalva has tried to get out in front of the surge is to buy a little bit of extra stock to sell to his customers.

He says that this is done to absorb the initial shock to the system and keep his supply as replenished as possible in the event that bigger stores and other outlets run out.

“People in their minds easily associate to go and seek out what they need in those big box stores,” Grijalva said. “What we’ve heard from our customers is that places like Academy are out of ammo and guns and so we see that as we’re second down the list.”

Another trend that he’s also noticed over the last few days is who comes in.

Many of the regular customers, Grijalva says, have come in as normal as usual with many of them will either buy more supplies or spend time on the range. But there have been a number of new faces as well and why they have been coming in is different compared to past events.

“After the mass shooting on Aug. 31, the motivator for that was people’s personal safety,” he said. “We saw people sign up for our license to carry classes, private lessons and put in additional range time. That’s something we’re not seeing with this current buying frenzy.”

The store is taking precautions with sanitizing, as well, but as for how long this boost might last, Grijalva says he’s not sure.

As of Tuesday night, there were no reported confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in either Ector or Midland counties. But given how widespread the virus is becoming, along with the lack of positive testing, he sees the demand staying constant for now.

“It’ll stay that way, but I think it’s going to eventually going to stockpile in people’s homes,” he said. “They may keep it for a certain time or may want to shoot it at a place like ours and put it into practice. I think that’s going to be the long-term effect until supply returns to when people feel comfortable again.”