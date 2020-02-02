Fouche reinvents himself as children’s author

Odessa businessman Phil Fouche has done many things in his life — traveled the world teaching people about corrosion, serving on the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees among many other things.

Fouche’s latest incarnation is as a children’s book author. He’s written two — “I Am Just a Yellow Cat” and “I Am Jimbo’s Yellow Cat” and has two more in the works.

He gathered the stories in the books from his friend Jim Blain of the K-Bar Ranch. Blain received a Heritage of Odessa Award about three years ago. Fouche, along with 12 other Odessans and two former Odessans, will be honored with the award during the Heritage of Odessa dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the MCM FunDome.

Fouche said Blain is a longtime friend and they have done business together over many decades.

“He’s never had a pet really. So one day he comes in and he’s talking about this yellow cat. Every day he tells a little story about a yellow cat. He just kept talking about this cat. He said he loved the yellow cat and he never says he loves anything,” as far as animals, Fouche said.

He does love his wife, Camilla.

All the stories Blain told him collected in Fouche’s mind and he started tying them together. Ironically, Fouche said he is “very, very allegoric” to cats and when he is writing about the yellow cat “I feel like I am looking through his eyes … and they are swollen.”

“About the week before Thanksgiving, I woke up at 4 o’clock. I don’t sleep much. My mind’s always spinning like a top. I’m trying to learn some Chinese and I’m doing all this. I’m going to be 72 in April. My mind’s just spinning like a top and all these stories come together. I got up and I wrote this one, the first one, in about an hour. I looked at it and I thought hmmm,” Fouche said.

He came into the office to get his photo taken for the Heritage of Odessa award this year and showed the book to Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis and she really liked it. Everyone he’s showed the books to has loved them.

Fouche said the point is that no one wants to be just a friend, just a spouse or just a friend. People want to be loved and give love in return.

Fouche said he’s always been a storyteller, but had never put any of his tales to paper and he didn’t want all the things his friend Blain told him about the yellow cat to go to waste.

“The Chinese love me because I go over and I tell stories and they just love that. I’ve always been a storyteller. All my grandkids, when they’re from 3 to 6 years old, they all love me because I have about the same IQ as them,” Fouche joked.

Fouche said he didn’t tell Blain anything about the book.

“He had his 75th birthday, Jim did, and our company Christmas party at our house the same day,” Fouche said.

One of his oldest employees also was retiring. Fouche said he put a copy of one of the cat books in a box with a rock and told Blain he had a present for him.

Fouche read it to everybody and Blain opened it up and looked at it.

“I’ve never seen him cry. She (his wife, Camilla) was crying and he just stood there shaking his head and he never said anything. That’s not unusual for him, so Monday morning he came in my office he said where did you get these printed? I said Permian Printing. They’re friends of mine. He said, ‘Let’s go.’”

They had 12 printed and Blain gave all his grandchildren one, signed them and gave them some money as Christmas gifts. He recently sent Camilla Blain a copy of the second book and she loved it, Fouche said.

Blain said they have had the cat for two or three years. He added that he has never had a cat in his life and wasn’t looking for one, but the yellow cat (who doesn’t have a name) decided he wanted to live with the Blains.

At one point, the yellow cat was given away to a woman in Odessa, but he returned to the Blain’s home.

“And three days later, he came back to the porch and wanted back in the house,” Blain said. “That’s a true story there. I would have never believed it myself.”

Blain said they never claimed the yellow cat. It just showed up.

“He thinks he is the owner of the property, so we just let him stay there,” he said.

Fouche said he thinks more than anything else in our society we forget about how important it is to not only be loved, but to give love.

“That’s all this cat wants,” Fouche said.

He said he has had several friends and mentors tell him that they are the yellow cat.

Fouche recently returned from China where he was teaching a two-week corrosion school. He wrote “I Am Jimbo’s Yellow Cat” on a train from Beijing to Shanghai.

“The school’s designated by IMO (International Maritime Organization), an arm of the United Nations. I teach them how corrosion exists, how it happens and how to deal with it. You never stop it; you just slow it down,” Fouche said.

A company he sold to PPG about four years ago, Quatro Paints, offered paint that slowed the corrosion process down. He said he teaches through the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. Fouche added he has taught in 25 countries worldwide.

“It’s absolutely fascinating how different each one of them is,” Fouche said.

He said China is the most fun.

“They’re a lot like us. They’re talkative; they’re friendly,” Fouche said.

Japan and Israel are the toughest, he added.