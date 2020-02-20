  • February 20, 2020

Sewell Family of Companies purchases Odessa Cadillac franchise

Sewell Family of Companies purchases Odessa Cadillac franchise

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:51 am

Sewell Family of Companies purchases Odessa Cadillac franchise oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Sewell Family of Companies announced its purchase of an Odessa Cadillac franchise on Wednesday afternoon.

A press release detailed that the Odessa Cadillac franchise was previously owned by the Kelly Grimsley Auto Group and follows a purchase Sewell made of the Midland Cadillac franchise in September 2019.

The release details that the purchase makes Sewell the exclusive Cadillac dealer in the Midland and Odessa area and that it will serve all Permian Basin Cadillac customers at its current Midland location on Wall Street.

Sewell is also planning to begin construction of a new facility near Sewell BMW of the Permian Basin in Midland. The new dealership will include an EF Outfitters and a second location of Press Café.         

The Sewell Family of Companies is one of the two oldest automotive families in continuous operations in Texas and represents Sewell Ford Lincoln in Odessa, Sewell BMW in Midland, Sewell Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Andrews, and Sewell Cadillac Buick GMC in Midland.

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:51 am.

