First 5 keeps going despite COVID

First 5, a group of programs that offer services to help children in the first five years of life, is still going strong in the era of COVID-19, but virtually.

Programs under the First 5 banner, housed at University of Texas Permian Basin, are the Nurse Family Partnership, Parents as Teachers, Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters and the Fatherhood Engagement Program (24/7 Dad).

Program Director Diana Ruiz said she is very proud of her team because they didn’t skip a beat when the pandemic hit and physically shut down UTPB. The programs created contingency plans and then implemented them within a week.

“They took one week to prepare, to completely redesign their work flow and within that week they started delivering services to over 100 families in all four of our programs,” Ruiz said.

“We have lost very few of our families and most of them we didn’t lose because of the transition to the virtual world, but rather because families were moving because of the downturn in the economy …,” Ruiz said.

She noted that the staff is so used to seeing and interacting with the children and families they serve that the transition was hard on them.

“… It was very much a shock for our employees, but yet I think they showed just amazing resilience and creativity and I mentioned we really didn’t skip any visits at all. They just kept going and immediately transitioned into the virtual environment. They do porch dropoffs where they drop off packets, books, toys, developmental activities, anything possible,” Ruiz said.

“… The families have really responded very well to that. It’s contactless, so there’s no actual physical interaction yet the families still feel supported and they know that we’re still with them in the journey. The visiting, of course, continues but what I may have been more impressed with was our team’s ability to continue to engage families in group settings,” she added.

Two programs require group connection where families come together, support each other and share challenges and wins in terms of parenting.

“So what our teams started doing was hosting virtual group connection and they did them in smaller sessions so they wouldn’t have 50 people on a virtual call, but rather maybe five to 10 and it has served as this really great resource for parents and caregivers,” Ruiz said. “They’re able to connect with one another. The children are in attendance. They’re able to see their home visitor, their parent educator and so that has been very successful.”

Even with the virtual world people have converted to, Ruiz said First 5 has conducted a lot of community outreach.

“We helped lead the recent parade that we did on April 30 and it was to increase awareness of child abuse and neglect. We partnered with Harmony Home children’s advocacy center and there were several parades across town. We partnered with the City of Odessa and we just drove through the neighborhoods. We decorated our cars in blue because blue is the color of awareness for child abuse month,” Ruiz said. “Normally in April we would have been very busy with hands-on community events so we wanted to make sure that we were still present in the community, now more than ever. We drove around neighborhoods honking our (horns), waving at people, giving balloons out and then we would release balloons to signify the number of children that were victims of child abuse and neglect this past year.”

“In addition, we had a pinwheel campaign where we decorated our yards with pinwheels and then we made a video, again, spreading awareness about child abuse and neglect,” she said.

First 5 also has been able to help support families financially with its state funding.

“We actually received permission to be able to provide them with gift cards to purchase food and so our home visitors immediately realized this might be a bit of an issue for families as some are losing jobs...,” Ruiz said.

“I’ve been really proud of our team for coming up with that and then really grateful to the state for allowing us to use money for that. In addition, we’ve also been able to provide families with diapers and other basic child necessities … in collaboration with community partners and the state funding,” she added.

“At the end of March, First 5 received a $700,000 donation from the Brown Foundation so we are in the process of finalizing that amazing gift,” Ruiz said.

The funding will let First 5 add new employees and serve an additional 100 families in the community. She added that this covers Odessa and Midland.

“I think that’s great news that despite the economy, despite the uncertainty generally in our community we do have great news … We’ll be able to serve about 100-plus families. We’ll be able to hire new employees and really just continue to make a difference in the community,” Ruiz said.

Kinder Camp to prepare students for kindergarten will be held in late July.

The goal this year is to serve 100 children each in Odessa and Midland. Ruiz said they served 75 each last year.

She said everyone has stepped up to help.

“We’re going to have all of the traditional subjects — math, science, reading, every bit of it, art as well,” Ruiz said.

HIPPY Coordinator Jordan Sosa said going virtual has worked well for the program.

“We were one of the first HIPPY sites in Texas to actually continue with delivering services. We did not miss a beat really at all. Whenever COVID-19 happened, it was right around our spring break time so a lot of people were off and the very next week we took about three or four days of coming up with strategies … Luckily, we have a lot of support at UTPB. We have access to technology like Surface Pros … cameras (and other) things, so the very next week we were seeing families again. We had to practice, we worked through it with the families,” Sosa said.

They are still engaging with families, although in smaller groups. Sosa noted that visiting with families in their homes is a crucial part of the program.

“… It’s been really good, but definitely strange since we can’t see anyone in person,” Sosa said.

Mostly they have offered families general support and made sure they have access to food, groceries, diapers and formula.

HIPPY follows the school year, but it also conducts Kinder Camp. There will be a parade for HIPPY graduates at the beginning of June.