  • November 22, 2019

RISE Permian Basin hands out info - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

RISE Permian Basin hands out info

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 3:00 pm

RISE Permian Basin hands out info By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

For 70-year-old Odessan Aurora Castillo, the RISE Permian Basin presentation gifted her with a wealth of information about how to deal with trauma after the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

Castillo walked out of Blackshear Elementary School Thursday night with a handful of informational material for her friends and family.

She said the mass shooting still lingers as she sees members of her church that were directly impacted by the deceased gunman who killed seven people and injured 25 others.

“I’ve experienced some deaths in the family and this was very educational with all the resources, especially if you are on limited income,” Castillo said. “It was an eye-opener with everything that I read and everything that I saw where we can get extra help.”

Though there was a modest turnout at Blackshear, Laurie Johnson — the executive director of Nonprofit Management Center and a RISE Permian Basin steering committee member — said RISE Permian Basin is still in the early stages of development and she continued to say that someone people haven’t processed their feelings from the mass shooting.

Johnson explained RISE Permian Basin is going to be a growing program. RISE stands for Recover, Inspire, Strengthen, Endure.

“I thought it went really well and we wanted to do something going into the holidays,” Johnson said. “That’s going to be a challenging time for people.”

The keynote speaker for Thursday’s RISE Permian Basin presentation was licensed counselor K.C. Blackketter talked for nearly 45 minutes about steps to heal after the mass shooting.

Blackketter explained trauma can come from with a big or small event. He said victims can also be directly involved or indirectly involved. Blackketter said it can also be hard for victims to watch or read about the events that took place.

“The trauma of the event and the grief that accompanies that doesn’t just stop,” Blackketter said. “When the funeral is over, you don’t just get over it and go on. It takes a while. You have to process it and for some people processing takes longer than others.

“It’s wonderful that we are doing this for this particular event, but I’m hoping what will grow out of it is a process where we can help people that have trauma year-round from different events, because there are always bad things happening along the way.”

Chris Barnhill, the CEO for PermiaCare and a RISE Permian Basin steering committee member, said the organization plans to host more events in the future, but nothing has been set in stone. Barnhill said RISE Permian Basin has started interviewing people for a coordinator.

Participating organizations in RISE Permian Basin include the Ector County Independent School District, PermiaCare, Nonprofit Management Center, Permian Basin Area Foundation, the City of Odessa, Odessa College, Odessa Ministerial Alliance and 211 Permian Basin.

“After Thanksgiving and Christmas, you will probably start seeing more (events) come up,” Barnhill said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Friday, November 22, 2019 3:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
60°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: W at 3mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 40°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 38°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 43°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]