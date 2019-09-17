Quick Hits Sept. 17

Hunger Action Month

West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays.

Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio.

A two-hour volunteering minimum is required.

Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org.

>> wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/y6gxy5zn

Oktoberfest

The Downtown Midland Management District and Energy Related Properties will present Oktoberfest: The Beer, Sausage and Pretzel Festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 303 W. Wall St., Midland.

There will be sausages, beer, live music, Oktoberfest-themed games, competitions, prizes, giveaway and more.

Go online for tickets and information.

>> tinyurl.com/y3tl8f3m

Spanish Club

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Spanish Club from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.

Participants will practice beginning conversational Spanish with native speakers.

Registration in advance is required.

To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213.

>> tinyurl.com/yyqmj4fe

Clay 4 Kids

311 Ministries has scheduled the annual Clay 4 Kids fundraiser featuring Aaron Watson from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 State Highway 191, Midland.

The event includes a steak dinner, concert and live auction.

Tables and sponsorships are available.

The Clay 4 Kids Shoot will later take place Oct. 18 at the Windwalker Farms. Shooting rotations start at 1 p.m. Lunch and prizes will be included.

Go online for tickets and information.

>> tinyurl.com/yyl5r6gp

Understanding Grief

Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 6801 E. Business 20, has scheduled Understanding Your Grief: One Day at a Time from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.

The event is open to all who have been impacted by a death and those who are trying to comfort friends and loved ones who have suffered a loss.

Call 362-2331.

>> tinyurl.com/y4x4b5uf

Tournament benefit

Odessa Strong Flag Football Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday at Comanche Trails West Park, 900 S. County Road West.

The event will include 12 teams, going to be an all day event.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., benefiting the victims and families involved in the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy.

Food trucks will be on location.

To join or for more information, call 385-4421.

>> tinyurl.com/y4t45ky6