Mia and Mya Coy's family Raul Coy Jr., Agueda Coy, along with their other two daughters, 8-year-old Mireya Coy and 16-year-old Mali Coy, stand with the bench that has been dedicated to their memory as it sits in the playground of Cameron Elementary. The bench and its installation that took place last week was funded by Medical Center Hospital's staff and MCH's Children's Miracle Network.