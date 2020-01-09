Walmart hosting free wellness events

Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources in Midland and Odessa. The events are scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at all Odessa and Midland Walmart stores.

Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.

Services include:

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Walmart Wellness Day is a free health event for Walmart customers. Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage.