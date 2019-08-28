  • August 28, 2019

Prosperity Bank hosting American Tribute ceremony - Odessa American: Local News

Prosperity Bank hosting American Tribute ceremony

IF YOU GO

>> What: American Tribute event.

>> When: 6 p.m. Sept. 5.

>> Where: Memorial Gardens Park, 4730 E. 42nd St.

>> Cost: Free

Prosperity Bank will hold a remembrance event next month to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11.

“As we approach the 18th anniversary of the attacks, this tribute continues to have a significant meaning,” Prosperity Bank Area President Mike Marshall said in a news release.

The public is invited to attend the American Tribute ceremony taking place at 6 p.m. Sept. 5. at Memorial Gardens Park, where thousands of American flags will be placed around the pond. Each flag represents a fallen officer or first responder.

Thorn & Thistle Pipes and Drums and the Odessa Fire Rescue Pipes and Drums will provide musical performances for the ceremony, the release stated, and Prosperity Bank and the City of Odessa will also lay a wreath in honor of fallen first responders.

The flag display will be available for viewing until Sept. 16.

