Jaiye Olivas, 7, and his mother Priscilla Olivas place one of the 3,000 American flags around Memorial Garden Park Sept. 6, 2018, during the American Tribute ceremony. Dozens of volunteers turned out to place the flags at the annual event to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001 and honor and pay tribute to first responders everywhere. The event is a cooperative effort between the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and Prosperity Bank. The flags will remain up until Sept. 17.
Prosperity Bank hosting American Tribute ceremony
Prosperity Bank will hold a remembrance event next month to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11.
“As we approach the 18th anniversary of the attacks, this tribute continues to have a significant meaning,” Prosperity Bank Area President Mike Marshall said in a news release.
The public is invited to attend the American Tribute ceremony taking place at 6 p.m. Sept. 5. at Memorial Gardens Park, where thousands of American flags will be placed around the pond. Each flag represents a fallen officer or first responder.
Thorn & Thistle Pipes and Drums and the Odessa Fire Rescue Pipes and Drums will provide musical performances for the ceremony, the release stated, and Prosperity Bank and the City of Odessa will also lay a wreath in honor of fallen first responders.
The flag display will be available for viewing until Sept. 16.
