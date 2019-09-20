Ellen Noël to host Japanese inspired Community Art Day

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is hosting Art a la Carte, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a screening of the 1962 classic film, “King Kong vs. Godzilla.”

Guests will have an opportunity to learn Japanese style techniques like origami, printmaking, and sumi painting, as well as visit with community partners, UTPB’s Pots & Prints, Basin PBS, Odessa Arts, and UTPB STEM Academy’s Japanese Club.

Art a la Carte is a free community art day with activities that change every year, influenced by the artwork on display. This year’s theme is Japan, highlighting the museum’s new exhibition, “Ukiyo-e to Shin Hanga: Japanese Woodcuts.”

Registration for Adventures in Art opens to the public, giving non-museum members an opportunity to reserve a spot for their 6-12 year old in one, several, or all eight sessions.

Art a la Carte is a free event made possible by the generous support from the Rea Charitable Trust, Odessa Arts, JC Ferguson Foundation, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

“Ukiyo-e to Shin Hanga: Japanese woodcuts” closes Nov. 17.

Other exhibitions currently on display are “Sight and Feeling: Photographs by Ansel Adams,” and “Reflection: 180 Years in Photography,” both closing Nov. 24.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Mondays. Admission is free.