The PBPA released a new report

The Permian Basin Petroleum Association released a new report Tuesday showing that the Permian Basin contributed to $9 billion out of $13.4 billion in statewide revenue in 2019.

The first-of-its-kind report was developed by the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) that analyzed the tax revenue generated by oil and gas exploration and production in the Permian Basin.

The PBPA report shows that the Permian Basin also accounted for nearly 70 percent of statewide oil and 40 percent gas production across the state.

Among the benefits statewide, the Texas Legislature invested more than a billion dollars into public education without placing that burden on taxpayers. Those funds came entirely from the taxes collected entirely from oil and gas production according to the report.

The organization also touted its ability to help lead the state out of the current economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This comprehensive report, especially in this current economic crisis, demonstrates how the Permian Basin can lead Texas out of recession like it did just a decade ago,” PBPA President Ben Shepperd said in a statement. “The Texas Miracle, wasn’t a miracle at all. It was fueled by the innovation and investment like what is occurring in the Permian Basin.”