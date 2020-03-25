Fourth case of coronavirus reported in Midland

The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to four.

The fourth confirmed case is a female in her 20s that was tested at a private provider. The source of exposure is currently unknown, a news release said.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One death was reported Tuesday by Midland Memorial Hospital. In Texas, the State Department of Health Services website said 13,235 tests have been conducted, 1,758 by public labs and 11,477 by private labs and a total of 974 cases have been reported and 12 deaths as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The CDC website said there are 54,453 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 737 total deaths as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ector County Health Department website says at this time there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ector County.

CBS 7 also reported Wednesday that the Reeves County Hospital District said they have their first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to hospital officials, the patient is a person who works and lives in Pecos, the CBS 7 website said.

No other details were given on the patient or where they believe the patient contracted the virus, the site said.