Quick Hits Dec. 22

Home Sweet Home

On Monday, the shelter is hoping to find enough temporary foster homes for all the animals in the shelter.

The shelter will provide food for your loving foster animal.

All fosters parents will sign a waiver.

All animals can be brought back the day after Thursday or consider adopting.

Stop by the Odessa Animal Control, 910 W. 42nd St., or for more details, call 368-3527.

Giving Tree

The Humane Society of Odessa has a giving tree in their office at 7012 W. Mockingbird Lane. People can select a gift for a shelter pet and make their holiday season special.

For information, call 381-5503 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

ON THE NET

>> odessahumanesociety.org

CMN fundraiser

Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Saturday.

Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

ON THE NET

>> mchodessa.com

Starbright Village

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m

Stock Show & Rodeo

The SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has been scheduled from Jan. 3-11, 2020 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Go online to entry or for the full schedule of events.

ON THE NET

>> sandhillsstockshow.com