MOTRAN talks Wi-Fi, commercial vehicle enforcement

MOTRAN Vice President Dustin Fawcett spoke about safety issues facing the region and said driver education is needed. The organization has started a nonprofit called Make the Permian Safe Again.

“We need to tell these young drivers, drivers that are about to be young drivers, that in a split second you could lose your life by swerving out of your lane. These things matter. It takes nothing and you need to pay attention. One of the other needs will be enforcement,” Fawcett said.

“We’re not a law enforcement entity, but we do have relationships with them so this session worked with Rep. (Tom) Craddick’s office and with some folks out of Winkler County to come up with how can we help (with) enforcement (in) some of these rural areas? What is the issue that’s going on? We talked to these folks and they told us if you’re below a certain population threshold, if you have less than 50,000 folks in your county or in your city, you can’t enforce commercial motor vehicle infractions,” Fawcett said.

If an 18-wheeler is speeding, you can pull it over.

“But if they’re hauling heavy, if they have straps flopping around; nothing you can do about it, unless you’re a state trooper …,” Fawcett said.

He said there are more than a dozen sand mines in the Winkler County area and 500 trucks a day coming in and out of those sand mines, so at any given time there could be 9,000 sand trucks on the road hauling 80,000 pounds.

Except for Odessa and Midland, there are not many entities within reach that have more than 50,000 people.

“So what we did was say these areas that are energy-impacted, those areas that (have) $20 million in severance tax, those counties should have an opt-in program for their sheriff’s office and their police departments to enforce these commercial motor vehicle infractions,” Fawcett said.

If they send people to Austin, they can take the same training that the sheriff’s deputies, state troopers or other large entities get to conduct commercial motor vehicle enforcement. Fawcett said this was made possible by passage of House Bill 917, of which Craddick was the primary author.

Fawcett said there were 158 railroad related crashes from 2016-2018, a 91 percent increase during that time period. Sixty-five percent of those crashes involved a commercial motor vehicle, he said.

The commercial vehicle cash rate from 2016-2018 increased 164 percent. At less than 2 percent of the state’s population, Fawcett said this area has 15 percent of the commercial motor vehicle crashes.

“The amount of fatalities we’ve had so far this year is 172, which is 18 less than last year but every other category of crashes has increased,” Fawcett said.

James Beauchamp, president of the MOTRAN Alliance, highlighted the Interstate 27 to I-20 study, finishing Loop 338 and making State Highway 302 four-lane all the way to US 285. Last year, they finished Loop 250 in Midland.

“The big concern we have is on the I-27 study. We’ve always been supportive of getting I-27 down to I-20. The next logical conclusion, but we do have concerns about building a super highway from Lubbock to Laredo. It’s real expensive and it takes away from things that are really needed … I don’t begrudge folks wanting that, but at the end of the day it doesn’t serve the purposes that we need to serve,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp also talked about picking up an extra flight from Southwest Airlines once the Boeing 737 MAX gets straightened out. He said it’s kind of a moot point right now, but MOTRAN has been providing them with a lot of information “so that when that point does come and they are adding in these additional flights that we hope we’re in a really good position to pick an additional flight up and hopefully to Austin or some other destination that’s not served today.”

One of the other projects begun this year with the Odessa Development Corp. was looking at a public Wi-Fi system. Supposedly Odessa and Midland have broadband service that meets Federal Communications Commission guidelines.

“What we found was in Odessa, and particularly in Midland, we don’t. There is so much strain on existing infrastructure today that the areas that supposedly have full FCC broadband capabilities are generally operating at about half of that. That’s an issue if you’re a business, and frankly if you’re at home and you’re Netflixing. It can be a little bit of an issue,” Beauchamp said.

“Although we also found there are a lot of areas that simply aren’t covered in our communities today. It would be one thing if it was just the outskirts of town, but if you start looking at these maps we’ve got areas that are in the middle of everything that are completely surrounded by service that have not been served,” he added.

By the end of January, Beauchamp said he expects to have a good map of the service area.

A new data center put in by Big Bend Telecom near the Midland International Air and Space Port will take a little bit of traffic off the information highway and help speed things up, Beauchamp said.

“… We’re going to need some additional lines, but the other thing it does is it brings in a coop provider that hopefully will provide a little bit of competition out there and competition is a good thing that will spur folks on,” he said.