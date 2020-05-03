Midwife adapts during pandemic

While hospitals seem to be focused on COVID-19 patients, some future mothers are finding alternative birth options during the pandemic.

Hannah Beaver, 27, of Abundant Life Midwifery Services is a midwife who normally would practice out of her home in Odessa, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, she is now making house calls to limit the exposure that mothers may have to the coronavirus.

“It’s definitely a heightened time for us as midwives…My heart goes out to these women cuz it is not an easy time to be pregnant and trying to have your babies,” she said.

She said since the beginning of the pandemic, she’s seen a rise in clients, and that it’s interesting because there is no option for pain medication in home birth. Instead, she said she uses water birth to help with reduction in pain and pain management.

“Overall it’s been an influx in panicked calls from moms. I’ve had to walk them through the process,” she said explaining that mothers don’t get an epidural at home and if complications come up during the birth, then they would transport to a hospital.

“Homebirth isn’t always guaranteed,” she said, “But our support is.”

She added that she only works with low risk mothers who haven’t had high risk complications in their previous pregnancies and mothers with good health to lower the risk of complications at home.

Beaver said that she’s had to explain to a lot of people calling that the homebirth process is very different from hospital birth in that way.

As far as the virus, “I haven’t had a single client with any symptoms or showing any signs,” Beaver said.

One of her goals as a midwife is to limit that panic and fear that mothers have during this time, because having a baby, “is supposed to be one of the most exciting times in your life and unfortunately the climate right now says otherwise,” she said.

Building relationships is at the heart of Beaver’s work, she said, and although there is a birth assistant present at the time of labor, there is no place more intimate and safer for mothers than their own homes.

Her work goes further than the birth and some of that acts as guidance for mothers as well. A lot of people want to meet a newborn baby and hold that child, she said, but during this time it’s important to limit the exposure a newborn may have to the virus so she advises a lot of FaceTime calls and sometimes meeting through the barrier of a window.

Because of the close relationships she’s formed with clients she said that she’s made some strong friendships.

“I become that person they confide in and share these hardships with. I see them up to six weeks for their postpartum visits in-home and these (visits) are just accounts of their experiences and stories having a baby right now.”

Victoria Speed, 27, said that in her first pregnancy, she had a hospital birth and “It was quite a bit of a stressful experience.”

So, when she got pregnant a second time, she started to look for other options. She met with OBGYN’s and said that a lot of her concerns felt dismissed.

“I just felt like another number, just kind of rushed, in and out,” she said adding that questions weren’t really answered.

Halfway through her second pregnancy, Speed started researching midwives in the area. She met with Beaver and said she instantly felt relieved.

“I knew that it wasn’t gonna be a fight to get the birth that I wanted because she was willing to work with me on anything I needed,” she said.

Speed’s baby boy was born March 14 and it was an, “eye-opening” experience for her. She said it was completely opposite from the hospital birth.

“It was just me, my husband and Hannah and it was such a calm, peaceful environment and that had a huge affect on the amount of pain that I felt. Being in a more relaxed environment, the pain wasn’t nearly as bad in between my contractions. We were talking and laughing and having fun and I never thought that birth could be like that.”

Speed said she had her newborn at the perfect time. It was in the next couple of days when the coronavirus pandemic really started to gain traction across the country as different local governments started to recommend quarantine and then later shelter-in-place orders.

“I didn’t feel concerned, but now I’m so grateful that I’m already going down that path and didn’t have to be in a hospital and feel more exposed to anything going around, especially the covid.”

Although it is an unfortunate time in the world, Speed said it has offered a little bit of a benefit for her family. Her husband was able to stay at home and help with the newborn. Speed said not much has changed for her. She started homeschooling her 10-year-old daughter at the beginning of the school year and now has a newborn to care for, but she hasn’t left her house since March 11, except to walk down the street for exercise.

“Whenever I start feeling a bit stir crazy, just going outside to get some fresh air definitely helps.”

Beaver said that the transition for her business has been challenging in some ways, because as a midwife, “We're not used to having separation.”

She said that women choose to work with midwives because they don’t want to have that “medicalized” experience. Now, she said, she is wearing a mask and other PPE to visit clients and while the bond she creates with clients is not lost, it just looks different.

“My first client that saw me in a mask,” she said, “she started crying and somebody at a hospital would not understand that.”

“It’s more than just wearing a mask. It’s almost a physical example of separation which we don’t have in midwifery care. Midwife means “With Woman” and that starts with my appearance and wearing a mask and gloves when I come to check with them, it’s a little off-putting and makes my clients sad to be honest.”

She said the first visits usually in her home give an intimate glance into her life whether that be sharing a meal or just meeting her family. She added that hopefully out of this experience, people will gain a new perspective on the process of giving birth and that she looks forward to the day when she can once again show a smile to her clients.