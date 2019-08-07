  • August 7, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 7 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Aug. 7

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:30 am

Quick Hits Aug. 7 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Block for Our Lives

Permian Basin Young Democrats has scheduled Block for Our Lives from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Herring Law Firm, 230 W. Third St. in Odessa and at the Midland Texas Democratic Party, 601 S. Main St., in Midland.

In light of El Paso, Dayton, every mass shooting, homicide and suicide by firearm, and every other form of gun violence, PBYD will be block walking to register voters in Odessa/Midland. First time and experienced canvassers alike are welcome. Training, handouts, scripts, water will be provided and everything that is needed to help educate Odessans/Midlanders on how and when to vote.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3hlzy7m or tinyurl.com/y6nlxdl5

 

Leadership Summit

Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 E Highway 191, has scheduled the 2019 Global Leadership Summit at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The event will include leadership training.

Register online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2n3gale

 

Heroes Banquet

The Salvation Army of Odessa, 810 E. 11th St., has scheduled the annual Odessa Heroes Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

The fundraiser honors local community heroes while raising funds for the emergency shelter program.

Sponsorships may be purchased online or by check. All funds raised will support The Salvation Army of Odessa’s Shelter with food, furnishings and repairs.

For more information, tickets or to donate, call 332-0738 or email Felicita.Martinez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6aga96w or tinyurl.com/y4ej5qun

 

Cancer Sucks Fest

West Texas Gifts of Hope has scheduled a Cancer Sucks Fest featuring Pat Green and Brian Milson from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the show.

Go online for tickets or more information or call 614-9284.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y679gkyu or tinyurl.com/y58kfohx

Posted in on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 77°
Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Mainly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]