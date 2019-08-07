Quick Hits Aug. 7

Block for Our Lives

Permian Basin Young Democrats has scheduled Block for Our Lives from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Herring Law Firm, 230 W. Third St. in Odessa and at the Midland Texas Democratic Party, 601 S. Main St., in Midland.

In light of El Paso, Dayton, every mass shooting, homicide and suicide by firearm, and every other form of gun violence, PBYD will be block walking to register voters in Odessa/Midland. First time and experienced canvassers alike are welcome. Training, handouts, scripts, water will be provided and everything that is needed to help educate Odessans/Midlanders on how and when to vote.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3hlzy7m or tinyurl.com/y6nlxdl5

Leadership Summit

Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 E Highway 191, has scheduled the 2019 Global Leadership Summit at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The event will include leadership training.

Register online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2n3gale

Heroes Banquet

The Salvation Army of Odessa, 810 E. 11th St., has scheduled the annual Odessa Heroes Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

The fundraiser honors local community heroes while raising funds for the emergency shelter program.

Sponsorships may be purchased online or by check. All funds raised will support The Salvation Army of Odessa’s Shelter with food, furnishings and repairs.

For more information, tickets or to donate, call 332-0738 or email Felicita.Martinez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6aga96w or tinyurl.com/y4ej5qun

Cancer Sucks Fest

West Texas Gifts of Hope has scheduled a Cancer Sucks Fest featuring Pat Green and Brian Milson from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the show.

Go online for tickets or more information or call 614-9284.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y679gkyu or tinyurl.com/y58kfohx