Drive-thru center closed

During a Thursday Zoom news conference Dr. Timothy Benton said “call center phones are not ringing.”

Both Benton and ORMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said it is still important to practice social distancing and that the COVID-19 crisis is not over. Saravanan, when asked if Ector County has seen a peak in cases, said there could be a possible rise in cases in a week or so following Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

Benton said the area may not show a peak other than last week, but instead it may just be a series of ups and downs.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that out of 1,267 tests, 97 have been positive, 1,120 have been negative and 50 are pending results. MCH has four positives in the hospital all in CCU and two on ventilators.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 418 tests, 17 have been positive, 386 have been negative and 15 tests are pending. She said that there are seven COVID-19 patients in the hospital with two more on the way, including another from a Crane nursing home.

Nursing home testing in Odessa remained with one positive of a contract health care worker and all residents tested last week by Odessa Fire Rescue were negative.

Ector County’s numbers show 152 positives, 105 recovered, five deaths and 2,393 tested.

Both Tippin and Brown indicated that visitor policies at both hospitals will remain restricted for the time being and Brown stressed that both ER’s are safe for patients seeking both COVID-19 and non-COVID related care.

Tippin said MCH may look at changing some restrictions next week, but that patient safety is No. 1 closely followed by staff safety. “We are trying to handle patient visits through FaceTime and other means,” he said. “We just need everyone to stay safe and be patient.”

He said the Crane nursing home outbreak is a good lesson in how quickly the virus can spread through a facility and also said his own mother was at MCH and couldn’t have visitors either recently.