Masterworks features prized works

Want to take a quick trip some of history’s most prized musical works?

Then Saturday night is your night and it only takes a quick trip to the Wagner Noël.

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s next masterworks concert will feature some of those works at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center for “Tchaikovsky Five”.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to “The Magic Flute” will open the concert followed by Max Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1”. Rounding out the evening’s program, is the orchestral performance of the Symphony No. 5 by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Composed only 5 years before his death, Tchaikovsky approached his Fifth Symphony with extreme self-doubt. At the time it was in many ways misunderstood, critics calling it unrefined. Over time it has become a wildly popular and well-respected work of art performed by symphonies across the globe, MOSC officials detailed in a news release.

The featured guest for “Violin Concerto No. 1” is violinist Brian Lewis whose artistry has been embraced around the world. In addition, Lewis has recorded numerous CD’s with prestigious orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra and is a dynamic and engaging educator. The Topeka Capital-Journal raved, “There are a lot of fine violinists on the concert stage today, but few can match Lewis for an honest virtuosity that supremely serves the music.”

Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

The Magic Flute was Mozart’s last opera and premiered at the rustic Theater auf der Wieden near Vienna in September 1791, not long before Mozart’s death on Dec. 5.

Mozart used varied musical styles to depict his characters, the website brittannica.com details.

“Tchaikovsky Five” is sponsored by FirstCapital Bank of Texas and Midland Symphony Guild. For more information on MOSC events, please visit mosc.org.