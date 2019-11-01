  • November 1, 2019

Masterworks features prized works - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Masterworks features prized works

MOSC features Mozart, Tchaikovsky

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: MOSC Tchaikovsky Five.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $11 to $33 at wagnernoel.com
Repertoire
  • Mozart: Overture to “The Magic Flute”
  • Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1
  • Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 4:00 am

Masterworks features prized works Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Want to take a quick trip some of history’s most prized musical works?

Then Saturday night is your night and it only takes a quick trip to the Wagner Noël.

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s next masterworks concert will feature some of those works at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center for “Tchaikovsky Five”.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to “The Magic Flute” will open the concert followed by Max Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1”. Rounding out the evening’s program, is the orchestral performance of the Symphony No. 5 by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Composed only 5 years before his death, Tchaikovsky approached his Fifth Symphony with extreme self-doubt. At the time it was in many ways misunderstood, critics calling it unrefined. Over time it has become a wildly popular and well-respected work of art performed by symphonies across the globe, MOSC officials detailed in a news release.

The featured guest for “Violin Concerto No. 1” is violinist Brian Lewis whose artistry has been embraced around the world. In addition, Lewis has recorded numerous CD’s with prestigious orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra and is a dynamic and engaging educator. The Topeka Capital-Journal raved, “There are a lot of fine violinists on the concert stage today, but few can match Lewis for an honest virtuosity that supremely serves the music.”

Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

The Magic Flute was Mozart’s last opera and premiered at the rustic Theater auf der Wieden near Vienna in September 1791, not long before Mozart’s death on Dec. 5.

Mozart used varied musical styles to depict his characters, the website brittannica.com details.

“Tchaikovsky Five” is sponsored by FirstCapital Bank of Texas and Midland Symphony Guild. For more information on MOSC events, please visit mosc.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, November 1, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 30°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 58°/Low 39°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 46°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]