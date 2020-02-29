Quick Hits Feb. 29

Frozen performances

The Milam Magnet Elementary School performs its Child’s Play performance version of Frozen for the public from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at Blackshear Elementary Magnet School, 501 S Dixie Blvd.

Performances for all schools are also scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Blackshear.

Admission is free.

For more information, call Milam at 456-1169.

Lil Showgirl Clinic

The Odessa High School Showgirls has scheduled a Lil Showgirl Clinic for ages 3 through 8th grade students from 10 a.m. to noon today at the OHS Showgirl Studio, Academic Building, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

Registration may be made at the event.

Cost is $25, check or money order only.

For more information, call Coach K. Rios at 432-456-6459.

World Tour

The Harlem Globetrotters will present their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sul Ross State University, Pete P. Gallego Center, East Highway 90, Alpine.

Production

The West Texas Talent will present The Golden Girls featuring comedienne and actress Julie McCullough at 8 p.m. Friday and March 7 at Dee's Bistro, 622 N. Lee Ave.

McCullough appeared in Season 5 in the legendary series. Local talents include: Sonya Cortez as Rose, Karen Griffin as Sophia, Laura Carpenter as Blanche, Hiram Flores as Dorothy and also featuring Michael Hayes Prisila Hernandez and Daniel Ryan.

Special musical guests are Kaylee Cochran and Leon Carasco.

Tickets are $10.

Go online for or tickets or more information or call 978-7405.

