MCH implements multidisciplinary rounds

To help make its workflow, communication and discharge process more efficient, Medical Center Hospital has instituted multidisciplinary rounds.

Lindsey Duncan, director of care management, said multidisciplinary rounds were implemented in the summer of 2018. It is when rounds are conducted with the physician, the care coordination team and the bedside nurse.

It sometimes includes the pharmacist or other disciplines. Texas Tech University Health Sciences residents and medical students have academic rounds, as well, Duncan said.

“At the very least, it’s the doctor, the care coordinator and the nurse,” Duncan added.

The rounds occur from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday on all in-patient floors. Social workers will round with the trauma team.

The only floor that doesn’t get multidisciplinary rounds is maternal child care. The neonatal intensive care unit has multidisciplinary rounds at a set time, but later in the day.

Duncan said a social worker attends there, as well.

She noted that doctors and nurses still round on the weekends, but her coordination staff isn’t there. Hospitalists, doctors who specialize in caring for patients in the hospital, admit most of the patients.

The multidisciplinary rounds is part of the Studer Principles, which come from Quint Studer, a Florida businessman, visionary and entrepreneur and mentor, his website said. The Studer Principles are meant to provide a way for organizations to attain positive change and continuous improvement.

Duncan said having a standard time for the rounds allows families to know when they can be there to ask questions so everyone is on the same page.

Mallori Hutson, lead care coordinator, said having the caregivers involved, those who will be taking care of the patient at home, is really important.

“It’s been really good,” Duncan said. “The families like it; the staff likes it. It cuts down on phone calls from everybody because everybody’s there to communicate with each other at the same time so everybody can get all their questions answered — whether it’s the bedside, the coordinator (or) the family,” Duncan said.

Hutson said the time it takes to discharge a patient also has decreased allowing patients to go home sooner in the day. She added that it also helps them to plan better.

She said there was some pushback from providers initially because they thought it was going to take more time than the usual rounding method, but it saves time throughout the day.

“It was a change at the beginning, but it actually makes their lives easier, too,” Duncan said. “They get all their rounding done in the morning. They’re done with (that), then they can put in their orders and just admit their new patients in the afternoon. It kind of makes a standardized work flow for them.”

Duncan noted that with everyone together, they can figure out who needs orders or equipment.

“Everybody has a different part,” she said. “It’s not just the physician. The doctor needs to know what the physical therapist has done. They need to know what we need. We need information from the bedside staff to get stuff for discharge planning, so we’re all there together to communicate the plan. That way the patient knows the plan. The family knows the plan. The doctor knows the plan. The nurse knows the plan …,” she said.

Hutson said having an anticipated discharge date discussed during the rounding times helps with the stress level of the patient and their families. Since Medical Center serves a 19-county area, a lot of times transportation is a concern so if patients know when they’re leaving the hospital, they can better prepare to get home.

Hutson said something that has come out of the multidisciplinary rounds is discussion of having an interdisciplinary roundtable discussion between more disciplines “just because we all really do affect each other.”

Dr. Johany Herrera, director of the hospitalist group and ProCare medical director, said he and his colleagues love multidisciplinary rounds.

“I believe it’s a win-win for everybody, for the patients mainly, for the physicians and for the ancillary staff like the nurses and the social workers so it’s a really good model. It allows us to align and coordinate care of the patient with all the different points of view,” Herrera said.

“The major benefit is for the patient” because they can get their questions answered right then, he said.

Initially, Herrera said everybody was expecting the rounds to take longer — “too much talking and not much action,” but they’ve actually found it’s faster and they don’t get any calls after they round, “which is good.”