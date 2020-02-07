No instruments needed for this show

A cappella is more of a worldwide phenomenon than simply just a popular sound.

With the success of everything from “High School Musical” to “Pitch Perfect” the sound draws in audiences of all ages.

The Columbia Artists touring show “A Cappella Live!” is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The show features a number of groups who are award winners and talent show champs.

Committed is a Nashville based award-winning musical group of five men. They emerged as the season two champions of NBC’s hit musical competition The Sing-Off, which reached 9 million viewers weekly.

Their press materials detail that they released a self-titled album and a Christmas EP which was nominated for a Grammy, Dove, Stellar and NAACP Image Award. Dennis Baptiste, Geston Pierre, Maurice Staple, Robert Pressley and Theron Thomas have traveled the world sharing their harmonies, teaching workshops and using their influence to make an impact in various communities.

The Filharmonic is based in Los Angeles and is an a cappella group of Filipino-Americans who were featured in NBC’S hit musical competition, The Sing-Off. The five-piece vocal group made the semifinals, joined The Sing-Off national tour, and were featured in the Universal Pictures hit movie, Pitch Perfect 2, then became a viral sensation after their Late Late Show appearances. In 2016, The Filharmonic brought their blend of hip hop, pop and 90s nostalgia to more than 150 stages nationwide. The group includes Vj Rosales, Joe Caigoy, Trace Gaynor, Jules Cruz and Niko Del Rey.

Blake Lewis first came to national attention while competing on American Idol, and long before that, as a teenager, he was well-known as “Bshorty” in Seattle’s a cappella, hip-hop, and rave scenes.

Women of the World was formed to bring women musicians from across the globe onto a common platform to collaborate and create through sharing of music, to explore and celebrate the differences in ideologies and cultural tenets that exist in the daily lives of women all over the world.

Ayumi Ueda, a Berklee College of Music alumna from Japan, sought to create a multicultural. She joined with Giorgia Renosto from Italy, Annette Philip from India, Debo Ray from USA/Haiti.