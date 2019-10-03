Investigator added to fight dumping

Ector County Commissioners are beginning to tackle concerns plaguing county residents this fiscal year using revenue collected from the Ector County Assistance District.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton said the assistance district gives the Commissioners’ Court an opportunity to catch up in areas where the county has fallen behind.

County residents told commissioners before the November election that gave the county the tax money that road infrastructure, law enforcement and illegal dumping were their top priorities, and the Commissioners’ Court promised to direct funds to those areas if the proposition for the assistance district was given the green light.

To date, the county has received about $7.64 million since voters approved levying a sales tax of 1.25 cents per dollar and creating an assistance district in all of Ector County outside the city limits of Odessa and Goldsmith. The assistance district sales tax did not officially go into effect until April 1.

During a Thursday meeting, commissioners approved adding an investigator to the Ector County Environmental Enforcement unit, which is tasked with combating illegal dumping throughout the county.

“Those funds are just a long time coming but it was one of the things we promised the citizens,” Shelton said, “that if we get this tax, this is where we’re going to put it.”

Environmental enforcement currently has a total of three officers. Reports created by the unit show 702 total cases were filed between October 2017 and September 2018.

The department’s director, Rickey George, previously said the total number of cases in a given year equates to known incidents of illegal dumping to demonstrate a crime analysis of how big the problem is in the county, but not all cases listed are resolved due to a lack of evidence and resources.

Environmental Enforcement was given an increase of about $57,000 in funding for 2019-20. The unit’s general fund now totals about $375,000.

