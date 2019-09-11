  • September 11, 2019

Southlake Carroll Dragon Cheer raises funds for Odessa shooting victims

Southlake Carroll Dragon Cheer raises funds for Odessa shooting victims

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:55 pm

The Dragon Cheerleaders and Dragon Cheer Booster Club are launching a “ONE with Odessa” fundraiser to support families and victims of the shooting in the Odessa area on Aug. 31. The Carroll Dragons play at Odessa Permian Friday, a news release said.

Among those killed in the shooting was 15-year-old Odessa High School and Ector County ISD student Leilah Hernandez.

“ONE with Odessa” T-shirts will be sold for $20 at numerous Carroll athletic and school district events through Thursday. Shirts can only be purchased in person with cash or check, with checks payable to Dragon Cheer Booster Club. Those wishing to make a donation to this cause may do so online at southlakecarrollcheer.com.

All funds raised will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation, set up by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, to help victims and their families with funeral and medical expenses, the release said.

Ector County ISD Public Information Officer said a portion of the proceeds will go to Hernandez’ family.

This effort to reach out to a hurting community, build strong relationships and aid those who are in need is an outstanding example of Carroll ISD’s core values of compassionate service and relationships, the release said.

