  • April 27, 2020

H-E-B gives $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

H-E-B gives $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 4:29 pm

H-E-B gives $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas-based supermarket chain H-E-B is donating $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin through the H-E-B Tournament of Champions to aid in the nonprofit’s efforts to help those affected by COVID-19 in Midland and Odessa.

These funds will be used for a variety of programs aimed at providing food for families, children, and older individuals, as well as ways to bring Boys & Girls Club programming to youth.

One of the programs that the funding from H-E-B Tournament of Champions will support includes activity bags created by the club with the help of community partners that include books, STEM projects, crafts, and more. These activity bags are aimed at providing children who are unable to go to school or the Club with meaningful and engaging learning experiences. Activity bags are available to any child upon request. Already, the Club has distributed nearly 4,000 activity bags.

In addition, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin, at the request of the Food Bank, will be assisting with food deliveries to those who are either quarantined or shut-in. This may include families and senior citizens who are unable to go out in public for a variety of reasons. Activity bags will also be available during these deliveries, if requested, for children.

Additional information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin can be found at BasinKids.org. Additional information about H-E-B Tournament of Champions can be found at HEB.com and Newsroom.HEB.com.

Posted in on Monday, April 27, 2020 4:29 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 66°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 62°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 82°/Low 55°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]