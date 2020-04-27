H-E-B gives $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Texas-based supermarket chain H-E-B is donating $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin through the H-E-B Tournament of Champions to aid in the nonprofit’s efforts to help those affected by COVID-19 in Midland and Odessa.

These funds will be used for a variety of programs aimed at providing food for families, children, and older individuals, as well as ways to bring Boys & Girls Club programming to youth.

One of the programs that the funding from H-E-B Tournament of Champions will support includes activity bags created by the club with the help of community partners that include books, STEM projects, crafts, and more. These activity bags are aimed at providing children who are unable to go to school or the Club with meaningful and engaging learning experiences. Activity bags are available to any child upon request. Already, the Club has distributed nearly 4,000 activity bags.

In addition, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin, at the request of the Food Bank, will be assisting with food deliveries to those who are either quarantined or shut-in. This may include families and senior citizens who are unable to go out in public for a variety of reasons. Activity bags will also be available during these deliveries, if requested, for children.

Additional information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin can be found at BasinKids.org. Additional information about H-E-B Tournament of Champions can be found at HEB.com and Newsroom.HEB.com.