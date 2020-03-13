  • March 13, 2020

Sewell announces postponement of Sewell Leadership Event

Sewell announces postponement of Sewell Leadership Event

Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 11:38 am

Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 11:38 am

Sewell announces postponement of Sewell Leadership Event

Collin Sewell has postponed the Sewell Leadership Event scheduled for next week and replaced it with free 90-minute livestream.

The 2020 Sewell Leadership Event will be offered at a later date, which hasn’t been selected yet. The event was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Dr. John Maxwell, Mark Cole, CEO of the John Maxwell Company, and Sewell will be part of the free livestream scheduled for Thursday, a press release detailed.

Additional information about the livestream is going to be released in the coming days. There will also be emails sent out for when the new date is selected for the 2020 Sewell Leadership Event. Tickets will be valid for the re-scheduled 2020 Sewell Leadership Event.

Posted in on Friday, March 13, 2020 11:38 am.

