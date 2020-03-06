  • March 6, 2020

Baby Shark Live! to bring family entertainment - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Baby Shark Live! to bring family entertainment

Show includes popular children songs

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo

    Courtesy Photos

    "Baby Shark Live!” takes numerous children’s songs and puts them together alongside dancing and special effects to create a family-friendly show.

View all 2 images in gallery.
If You Go
  • What: Baby Shark Live!
  • When: Doors open at 1 p.m. April 10. Show is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 FM 1788, Midland.
  • Cost: Tickets are between $27.50 and $57.50.
  • Call: 432-552-4452 for more information.
More Information

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 4:00 am

Baby Shark Live! to bring family entertainment By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

It’s one of the world’s most popular songs, and the tune tends to sneak up on you like a shark in the water.

Parents just reading the worlds “baby shark” can hear the chorus of “doo-doo-doo” in their heads while children will enthusiastically clap along. The song easily becomes stuck in your head, it’s easy to remember and most will say it’s just a fun, silly way to spend time with the family.

That’s why Jaimie Selke came up with the idea to write, choreograph, and direct “Baby Shark Live!” a stage production that takes numerous children’s songs, puts them together alongside dancing and special effects to create a family-friendly show.

And yes, she said, “Baby Shark” is part of the set list alongside “Wheels on the Bus” and “Five Little Monkeys.”

“There are more than 20 songs in the show, and they have more than a combined 5 billion views (on YouTube),” Selke said in a phone interview. “All the songs in the show are all songs kids already know and already love.”

Currently back on tour after taking a hiatus during the winter, “Baby Shark Live!” is scheduled to perform April 10 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. The show is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and tickets cost between $27.50 and $57.50.

There’s not much dialogue during the production as most of it is songs, but Selke said there is a lot of dancing, lights, acrobatics and other surprises that encourages the audience to dance and sing with the actors.

When it’s time to introduce the eponymous character, she mirrored it to that of a famous musician coming to the stage.

“It’s a rock concert for kids,” Selke said. “It’s like their Katy Perry.”

The overall theme of the show is togetherness. While Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong go on their adventure, Selke said one of the songs encourages the audience to hug the person next to them (usually a family member) and says even older children have put away their cell phones to join in the interactive parts of the show.

While it can be easy to dismiss a show circled around children’s songs, Selke said the overall response of the 80-minute show has been positive, and encourages anyone with children to give it a chance.

“It’s been a lot of fun to put this show together and see the different reactions from families and the love they have for each other,” Selke said. “I think parents walk in not knowing what to expect and leave with exceeded expectations.”

Posted in , on Friday, March 6, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: ENE at 6mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 64°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 55°
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]