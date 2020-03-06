Baby Shark Live! to bring family entertainment

It’s one of the world’s most popular songs, and the tune tends to sneak up on you like a shark in the water.

Parents just reading the worlds “baby shark” can hear the chorus of “doo-doo-doo” in their heads while children will enthusiastically clap along. The song easily becomes stuck in your head, it’s easy to remember and most will say it’s just a fun, silly way to spend time with the family.

That’s why Jaimie Selke came up with the idea to write, choreograph, and direct “Baby Shark Live!” a stage production that takes numerous children’s songs, puts them together alongside dancing and special effects to create a family-friendly show.

And yes, she said, “Baby Shark” is part of the set list alongside “Wheels on the Bus” and “Five Little Monkeys.”

“There are more than 20 songs in the show, and they have more than a combined 5 billion views (on YouTube),” Selke said in a phone interview. “All the songs in the show are all songs kids already know and already love.”

Currently back on tour after taking a hiatus during the winter, “Baby Shark Live!” is scheduled to perform April 10 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. The show is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and tickets cost between $27.50 and $57.50.

There’s not much dialogue during the production as most of it is songs, but Selke said there is a lot of dancing, lights, acrobatics and other surprises that encourages the audience to dance and sing with the actors.

When it’s time to introduce the eponymous character, she mirrored it to that of a famous musician coming to the stage.

“It’s a rock concert for kids,” Selke said. “It’s like their Katy Perry.”

The overall theme of the show is togetherness. While Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong go on their adventure, Selke said one of the songs encourages the audience to hug the person next to them (usually a family member) and says even older children have put away their cell phones to join in the interactive parts of the show.

While it can be easy to dismiss a show circled around children’s songs, Selke said the overall response of the 80-minute show has been positive, and encourages anyone with children to give it a chance.

“It’s been a lot of fun to put this show together and see the different reactions from families and the love they have for each other,” Selke said. “I think parents walk in not knowing what to expect and leave with exceeded expectations.”