Danish company announces Andrews County renewable energy project

The facility is located in Andrews County and will come online in mid-2021, a news release said. Upon completion of the Permian Energy Center, Ørsted will become the first energy company to operate the full spectrum of on- and offshore wind, solar PV and storage solutions in the U.S. market, the release said.

The Permian Energy Center will comprise 420MWac of solar PV and 40MWac of battery storage located on a 3,600-acre site alongside existing oil and gas installations and will supply growing West Texas demand for electricity.

“We are very excited to be moving ahead with the Permian Energy Center project and to be adding solar plus storage to our rapidly growing portfolio of US onshore assets,” Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen said in the release.

“With the completion of Permian, Ørsted will have a U.S. portfolio of operating assets that spans the full spectrum of offshore and onshore renewable energy technologies, which we believe is important as we look to offer our customers the most competitive and diverse clean energy solutions into the future,” he added.

The solar modules for the Permian Energy Center will be supplied by Jinko Solar and JA Solar, the number one and number two global suppliers, respectively, in 2018.

Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2018, the group’s revenue was DKK 76.9 billion ($11.4 billion).