  • February 14, 2020

Can’t stop the feeling? Trolls are back - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Can’t stop the feeling? Trolls are back

Event is this weekend at Wagner Noël

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: Trolls LIVE!
  • When: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $21 to $73 at wagnernoel.com
More Information

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 3:00 am

Can’t stop the feeling? Trolls are back Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

If you like glitter and cuddling and extreme hair – Trolls LIVE! is meant for you.

The toe-tapping music from the hit movie “Trolls” introduced the world to the underground lives of the cuddly creatures and the live musical brings them back with the story of how their hug time is suddenly at risk.

This is the first tour and is packed with music, glitter, humor and happiness, the website trollslive.com details.

The show is Saturday and Sunday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and has four matinee performances.

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie, and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create.

The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will feature songs, as well as introduce audiences to new Trolls music and choreography.

There are VIP packages available.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, February 14, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
32°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: ESE at 12mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 37°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 69°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 46°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]