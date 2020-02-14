Can’t stop the feeling? Trolls are back

If you like glitter and cuddling and extreme hair – Trolls LIVE! is meant for you.

The toe-tapping music from the hit movie “Trolls” introduced the world to the underground lives of the cuddly creatures and the live musical brings them back with the story of how their hug time is suddenly at risk.

This is the first tour and is packed with music, glitter, humor and happiness, the website trollslive.com details.

The show is Saturday and Sunday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and has four matinee performances.

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie, and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create.

The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will feature songs, as well as introduce audiences to new Trolls music and choreography.

There are VIP packages available.