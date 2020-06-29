MCH gets boost from retailers

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the Permian Basin are joining forces once again with the Children’s Miracle Network to raise money for the Medical Center Health System.

Customers can donate $1 or more when they complete their purchases at any Permian Basin Walmart or Sam’s Club store. Customers also have the ability to round up to the nearest dollar as well when completing the purchase.

The annual campaign started back in 1987 and has raised more than $1 billion dollars for CMN hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. Locally, customers have raised $1.7 million during that span including $76,000 last year. The 2020 campaign officially launched Monday and continues through July 19. All donations that are collected stay in the Permian Basin as the Children’s Miracle Network is working with stores in Odessa, Midland, Big Spring, Fort Stockton and Pecos.

“These kinds of campaigns that we do for Children’s Miracle Network are very important,” said program director Haley Howey. “We rely on those donations from the community to purchase supplies for the NICU and pediatric units.”

The money raised in this drive goes toward paying for research, equipment and other essential supplies for the hospital.

Trying to source the funds necessary has been a challenge, however, due to the effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the local economy. With stores and restaurants being shut down or having limited hours, Howey said trying to come up with a solid financial plan has been difficult.

“We just don’t know how any of this is going to play out,” she said. “Health care is more important than ever right now, especially child care.

“This campaign is going to be very important for us to make up for any funding that we may lose out on in the upcoming year.”

Howey added that the organization also relies on other campaigns from restaurants and retail stores. With those businesses being limited in operation due to the pandemic, the goal is to just simply raise as much money as possible to get to be able to continue helping kids and families throughout its coverage area in West Texas that spans 19 counties.

She also emphasized that any donation, no matter how big or small, can go a long way towards helping a child in need.

“Even if it’s something such as purchasing Play-Doh for the kids that can be used to distract them during the treatment, you can make a kid’s day better just with something that small,” Howey said.

“It also makes a difference when we can purchase the OmniBeds that we use for the NICU. It doesn’t matter if you can only give five or 10 cents, it adds up and we can stretch that dollar pretty far.”