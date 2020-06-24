Free testing coming in Odessa

Eight COVID-19 testing events will be held at multiple city parks from June 30 to July 30 and there will be another eight testing events in the fall.

City Council approved multiple items during Tuesday’s meeting for a city led community wide COVID-19 testing program

The first free testing will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sherwood Park.

The City of Odessa Public information Officer Devin Sanchez said that people will not need to make appointments to get tested, and each event will have 200 tests.

The total cost of the program is $718,400, which will be paid for with the city awarded Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

In an email, Sanchez wrote that money doesn’t just cover test costs, which she said is about $200 each, but will also include the labor of those who will be conducting the tests.

Sanchez said that a lot of community officials thought that it was important to include some education.

“We’ve heard that once people are getting tested, they’re not isolating at home, maybe because they can’t or because they don’t know they are supposed to.”

Dr. Diana Ruiz, the academic chair of the UTPB college of nursing and her team made up of ECISD nurses and also some of Ruiz’s former student nurses have put together some educational materials to give to those getting tested. The information tells those getting tested to stay home while the test is pending and gives them different routes to take if they test positive or negative. Ruiz said that all of the nurses are now being paid.

“What we’ve heard a lot from the community is ‘I went and got tested and I was positive. Now what? I don’t know what to do’…Our job as nurses, healthcare providers and just the whole team coming together is to say, ‘OK, go home and stay home if you have symptoms’,” Ruiz said in a phone interview.

Ruiz, who was also involved in the Ector County drive-thru testing where she found that when contact tracers would call to tell people they were positive with the virus, those same people were roaming about in the community while their test was pending.

She said that if patients do test positive, they will be given support.

“When I was helping the health department do case investigations and contact tracing, I would easily spend an hour with a person,” she said. The discussions would range from parenting to work to how daily life can change because of COVID-19, she said.

Jason Cooper with Texas Tech Health Sciences Department serves as the medical director for the mobile testing program and his role is to oversee the nasal swab testing conducted by paramedics and Odessa Fire Rescue cadets.

Ruiz said that at the events, people will be handed 200 tickets so that people aren’t waiting in line only to find out that they can’t get a test.

Ruiz said that people will get tested on a first come, first served basis and then will be sent to the education table and that people will have to social distance and follow the CDC guidelines.

Council approved the program in a unanimous vote.

IN OTHER COUNCIL NEWS

City council approved all other items on the June 23 agenda including the water and sewer line replacements for $1,134,289 to replace over 11,000 linear feet of water and sewer lines and rewarded the bid to TEC Excavations.

Council also voted to pass the first approval for the amendment to the fencing and screening ordinance and many of the outside agencies who requested for funding for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget were not given money because their events were cancelled due to the pandemic. The money they received last year will be rolled over into the new year, and those amounts were used to reduce the amount they were awarded during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Council also reappointed John Landgraf to the PermiaCare MHMR board of trustees.