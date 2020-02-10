Odessan helping bring news to the Permian Basin

Andrea Storm said growing up, she never imaged she would work in news media.

Storm remembers watching the local news on television, and always having a newspaper in the house. A native Odessan, Storm said her 20s took her on travels across the country before moving back home to West Texas.

Working as a bookkeeper at Richard Abalos, her father’s, law office at the time, Storm said she saw an ad for an assistant news director position with a local news station.

Taking a chance, Storm sent in her resume, but ran into a small bump some people encounter when applying for a new position.

“I went on an interview and never heard back,” she said.

It wasn’t until a year later when she got a call asking her if she was still interested in the position. Storm took the job, and worked in the role until she left to take care of her newborn son.

But Storm, 34, said she missed working in media, and in July 2018, she applied for a news producer position at CBS 7.

Storm worked in the role until two weeks ago, when she got some good news: she was being promoted to assistant news director with the station.

Still working as a producer until a new hire is made, Storm said the two positions are different, but are equally rewarding when it comes to bringing the news to the Permian Basin.

“I think as a producer, I’m really focused on my noon show and my 5 (p.m.) show; but as an assistant news director, I have to bring thinking bigger picture,” she said. “… We’re doing our best to bring the most important news to our viewers.”

Storm attended Blackshear Elementary, Ector Junior High School, and then graduated from Odessa High School in 2004.

Storm earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Edward’s University in Austin in 2007 before attending law school briefly, and then getting a teaching certificate in Houston. She then moved home and briefly taught government and economics at OHS.

While she traveled and tried different careers, Storm said she cannot see herself doing anything different.

“This is what I was supposed to do,” she says. “I honestly cannot see myself leaving this newsroom. I feel like it’s something new every day, and I think we’re doing something extremely important.”

Storm said there are some hurdles when it comes to bring the news such as West Texas being such a large area, and media outlets looking for reporters to fill open positions and cover what she calls large-market news in a small-market area.

“We are never sitting around thinking ‘What can we cover?’ … it’s always the opposite,” she said. “We don’t have enough people to cover all the news we want to cover.”

When she’s not helping a team get the day’s news together, Storm said she enjoys spending her free time with her son and husband watching movies and the latest television series.

They also enjoy spending time with their extended family watching sports events.

Growing up, Storm said no one really talked about careers outside the oilfield and if she could have been in the media business sooner, she would have done so. She just hopes the work the station does help bring people the information they deserve.

“News is defiantly a passion-driven filed,” she said. “… Loving the news is what keeps you in the business.”