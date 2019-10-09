The 36th annual Taste of the Permian Basin will take place Thursday at the Barbara & George H.W. Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland.

General admission will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Partial proceeds from this event benefit Permian Basin student higher education scholarships and training, high school and college culinary programs in MISD & ECISD, Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, and PBRA organization development.

Strollers and carriers not allowed.

For more information, call 563-5233 or email pbra.info@gmail.com.

Go online for tickets or sponsorship.