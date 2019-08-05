Cool Blue Coffee House hopes to become downtown staple

Mandy Wike said her career path in the oil industry wasn’t personally satisfying.

The 38-year-old Odessan knew from a young age that she wanted to own and operate a coffee shop.

On April 18, Wike opened the doors to the Cool Blue Coffee House.

“I just wasn’t completely fulfilled with my career and there’s something that I was missing,” Wike said. “I knew I had been feeling that for a while.

“I’ve always wanted to own a coffee shop. I just kind of hit that pivot point of let me do this for the rest of my life and stay comfortable, or let me take a leap.”

The Cool Blue Coffee House is located at 511 N. Grant Ave. It is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Wike also expressed interested in opening at night.

Wike is eager to take her shot as the only coffee shop located on the Grant Avenue. She said the Cool Blue Coffee House specializes in Italian coffee.

“I feel so positive about being here and being downtown,” she said. “I feel like it’s going to keep growing. The more people know that we offer not just a great cup of coffee, but a great experience, it’s going to keep growing.”

Joining Wike in her business venture are her two daughters — 18-year-old Carimie Maxwell and 11-year-old Skylee Ybarra. The cook for the coffee shop is Doni Crews, who was previously a part owner of Norma’s Café, which closed Aug. 30, 2018.

Maxwell said she was supportive when her mother said she was going to start a new career. Maxwell graduated from Permian High School in 2019 and plans take a year off of school to continue to help her mother at the shop.

“It was kind of shocking, but I thought it would be a great opportunity for downtown, a great opportunity for everyone around us and a great opportunity for us,” Maxwell said. “I really thought it was a great idea.”

Ybarra said it was exciting when the coffee shop opened and the public came out to support her mother.

“I was really happy for her, because it’s always been her dream,” Ybarra said with a smile. “I get to be part of family work. It’s really cool.”

Wike said she believes an integral piece to a successful downtown is a locally-owned coffee shop.

However, on Monday, Cool Blue Coffee House won’t be the only shop located downtown as Starbucks is scheduled to open in the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center located on Fifth Street. That Starbucks location will be about two blocks from the Cool Blue Coffee House. Wike said she doesn’t see Starbucks as competition.

“Yes we both serve coffee, but it’s two totally different experiences,” Wike said. “I don’t want to think of competition as something negative, because I will support them and they will support me as well. There are people that want to get in and get out of a Starbucks because that’s their preference and there are other people that want a coffee house experience.”

One regular customer to the locally-owned coffee shop is 36-year-old Odessan Crystal Miller. She said she comes to the coffee shop between four and five times a week. Miller also explained she would frequent The French Press Café, which was located in the space, before it closed on April 6.

Miller agreed with Wike about the importance of a locally-owned coffee shop downtown.

“To me, I can say this coffee is better than Starbucks,” Miller said. “I would rather come here. The coffee is better. The environment is better. It’s not corporate. It’s mom and pop.”