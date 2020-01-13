ENDORSEMENT: Perry endorses Pfluger

State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, endorsed of August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the Republican primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

In the Texas Senate, Perry represents a 53-county district in West Texas that includes Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crane, Dawson, Eastland, Irion, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Mitchell, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties in TX-11.

“I’m proud to endorse August Pfluger for Congress and believe he will be a continuation of the strong voice for agriculture, energy independence and the commonsense, faith-based values we live by in West Texas,” Perry said in a news release.

Perry’s support adds to a growing list of endorsements announced by the Pfluger campaign last week, including State Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, State Rep. Andy Murr, R-Kerrville, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds, R-Granbury, and the Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND, the release stated.