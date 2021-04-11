The Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled Art Against Assault, a community art show, at 7 p.m. April 20 at Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St.

Artists are invited to create pieces that promote consent, create conversation and demand change. All mediums will be accepted as long as the art is on them: photography, music, songs, drawings, poetry, spoken word, paintings, mixed media, canvas, sculptures, collages, etc.

Artists can remain anonymous if they wish to do so. Submissions are due by April 23 at bit.ly/ArtAgainstAssault or tinyurl.com/7hwf3zrh.

Art is due April 30 at Cactus House. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Visit www.ccwtx.org or www.facebook.com/CrisisCenterWTX.