Arctic air on the way

The warm weather that Odessans enjoyed these past few days is going to gradually disappear this week as arctic air pushes its way across the central parts of the country including West Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, the arctic air mass will make its way into the Permian Basin with the worst conditions expected to be late this week and into next week.

“We have an arctic air mass that’s trying push in over the next several days,” senior forecaster of the National Weather Service in Midland Greg Murdoch said. “Once it does push in, it could stay until (next) Tuesday morning.”

Tuesday’s temperature was mostly in the 60s and 70s, but over the next few days, Odessans can expect to bundle up.

Thursday and Friday will see the highs mostly in the 40s with the lows in the 20s.

Saturday’s high is expected to be 39 degrees and as low as 13.

“We’ll see our temperatures slowly cool off through Friday and then Friday night, the strong push is going to occur and we’re going to see our temperatures taken an abrupt fall,” Murdoch said.

After that, people will be expected to brace for single-digit temperatures, according to Murdoch.

“Right now, into Saturday, we could see low temperatures into the low 20s at the most on Saturday and then on Sunday, low temperatures could be in the lower to mid-teens,” Murdoch said. “Sunday could see 10 degrees. Monday, the lows could be colder, or similar to Sunday, maybe nine degrees.”

The initial cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday evening and freezing drizzle and fog may affect the northeast Permian Basin on Thursday morning.

Wintry precipitation will be possible across the Permian Basin on Sunday, but Murdoch said it’s still up in the air about how much snow accumulation will be expected in the region.

“We are concerned about that,” Murdoch said. “The next couple of mornings are going to be fog and freezing fog and freezing drizzle, especially in the early morning hours. But come late Sunday and Monday, we are concerned that we can see accumulating snow across the Permian Basin. We’re still watching that. That’s still six days out. But some of the latest data that we’re looking at is accumulating snow fall Sunday night into Monday.”

Regardless, Murdoch says people should still be cautious of freezing fog, which is when tiny super-cooled liquid water droplets in fog can freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when surface temperatures are at or below freezing, which should be expected throughout the next couple of days.

“It does two things: it reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile just like it does with warm air fog, so you have that concern when driving,” Murdoch said. “Visibility may change in short distances. Also, since the air temperature is below 32 degrees, exposed surfaces may be below freezing and once that fog touches that exposed surface, you start to get light ice so there could be a lot of ice and accumulations on exposed surfaces including bridges and overpasses, steps leading up to buildings and stuff like that. That’s the main concern.”

While it’s not unusual to see cold weather conditions in the month of February, including the Permian Basin, the cause of this has been from a building surface anticyclone from the Yukon, according to Murdoch.

“We’re seeing this surface high continually feeding this cold air in the Rockies and continuing to slide down over the next several days,” Murdoch said. “As we get several disturbances that move across, they open up the doors for the air to move further and further and so that’s what we’re looking at. It’s not uncommon for February for it to be brutally cold. Our coldest on record in Midland in February was in 1933 and 1985 when it got to minus-11 degrees.”

Compared to other parts in Texas, including the Panhandle, the Permian Basin might get off a little easy this week and next week where the high in Amarillo is expected to be 10 degrees on Sunday and 20 on Monday.

“It’s certainly going to be colder up in the Panhandle,” Murdoch said. “For example, some of the data shows that the low temperatures on Sunday and Monday mornings could be below zero in the Panhandle and high temperatures on Saturday in the Amarillo area could be single digits.”

As for when the Permian Basin can expect the thermostat to show 70 degrees again, that might not be until late next week at the earliest.

“Not for awhile,” Murdoch said. “This cool weather gives way to warmer conditions next week, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be warm enough, at least until next Thursday (when it gets) into the 70s.”

With the upcoming cold front expected to past through this weekend, Texas Department of Transportation crews have been busy preparing roads across the 12-county Odessa District for the upcoming weather, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The release stated that crews began treating roads with brine water on Tuesday and will continue to do so on Wednesday.

Since rain is possible, some of the brine used to pre treat the roads may be washed away.

Drivers are urged to drive as if nothing has been pre treated.

Any moisture on the road could freeze.

Not every road on the state system will be pre treated. Likewise, cities and counties don’t have the resources to treat all of their roads. Motorists are urged to avoid travel if necessary and use extreme caution if travelling is necessary.

While the National Weather Service is predicting low temperatures across the district, precipitation amounts won’t be uniform.

Every motorist must assess the local conditions. Driving conditions across the state can be found at www.drivetexas.org.