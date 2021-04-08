April 15 deadline for Property Tax Renditions

The Ector County Appraisal District reminds business owners that for most property types, April 15 is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts.

A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment, and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 each year.

The appraisal district may use the information to set property values.

A rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures that the appraisal district notifies property owners before changing a recorded value.

For more information about property renditions, stop by the Ector County Appraisal District at 1301 E. Eighth St. or call 432-332-6834.