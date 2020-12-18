  • December 18, 2020

Apache Corporation donates trees statewide

Apache Corporation donates trees statewide

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/y8e379hu

Posted: Friday, December 18, 2020 1:20 pm

Apache Corporation donates trees statewide

Apache Corp. has announced the donation of more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Tree Grant Program. 

Several of the organizations are in West Texas:

>> Andrews County Parks Department.

>> City of Alpine.

>> City of Big Spring.

>> Keep Levelland Beautiful (Levelland Chamber of Commerce).

>> Keep Midland Beautiful.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful.

>> Keep San Angelo Beautiful.

>> The Field's Edge

Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has provided more than 4.8 million trees to partner organizations in 17 states. Plantings from this year’s grants began in October 2020 and will continue through May 2021.

