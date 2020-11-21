The Medical Center Health System Laboratory is offering antibody testing by appointment only.

The COVID-19 antibody test is a lab test performed on blood that may determine if an individual has produced an antibody to the COVID-19 virus.

Learning if you have COVID-19 antibodies will let you know if you have been exposed to the virus and if you developed an immune response.

This immunity may protect you from COVID-19 re-infection and make you eligible to donate your plasma to critically ill COVID-19 patients.

This test does not tell you if you are currently positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Testing cost is $20.

To request an appointment, visit mchodessa.com/regional-lab.

For more information, call 640-3924.