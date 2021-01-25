Antibody testing adds to MCH lab services

Medical Center Hospital’s Regional Lab started antibody testing for COVID-19 in late May and almost 1,000 people have taken advantage of the service.

Tara Wood is the divisional director of laboratory services at Medical Center Health System and Debra Vessels is regional lab supervisor.

Wood said it’s best to test people who have been diagnosed with and treated for COVID.

“Or now that the vaccinations are coming out, if they've had vaccination they can do a test a few weeks after their last dose to see if they've created the antibody and then it can also just be used as a screen for those who want to see if they've been exposed but never developed symptoms, “ Wood said.

The benefit, she said, is mostly for epidemiological study and so people know if they have been exposed to the virus. According to the medical journal BMJ, “Epidemiology is the study of how often diseases occur in different groups of people and why. Epidemiological information is used to plan and evaluate strategies to prevent illness and as a guide to the management of patients in whom disease has already developed.”

Wood said it’s unclear whether you have to have both doses of the vaccine before you get tested.

“We’re not really sure about the vaccine, how much of the antibody is produced with the first dose so it's probably best to get both doses of the vaccine and then wait to make sure that you're responding and creating the antibodies,” Wood said. “There’s just so much up in the air that this is kind of all uncharted territory and we just don't know.”

The results of the tests have to be reported to the health department and they are supposed to report it to the state health department so they can see if there was a spike or an outbreak somewhere, Wood said.

Wood said they have probably tested almost 1,000 people for antibodies since MCH opened its direct to consumer testing program at the lab at 315 Golder Ave.

“People can come and get it without a physician’s order,” she said. “We are getting quite a few people coming in and requesting that and just getting tested that way just to satisfy their own curiosity …”

Vessels said antibody testing doesn’t replace COVID testing.

“It’s better to go ahead and get the PCR for diagnosis if you feel that you've been exposed or have come in contact with somebody that is positive. Then yes, PCR testing is definitely the best way to get that confirmed,” Vessels said.

The antibody test is a blood draw, Wood said.

Vessels said the test costs $20 and doesn’t need a physician order.

“If they come in with a written order from their physician, then we will file insurance and do all that. The $20 is just for the no physician order,” Wood said.

People don’t need to get a vaccine before they are tested.

Wood said a big part of why they started antibody testing was for convalescent plasma donations to treat COVID patients.

“The theory was that if they had COVID and developed antibodies, then we could send them to the blood center to have, they could donate their plasma and it would be for convalescent plasma and then we could use that plasma to treat other COVID patients,” Wood said.

Wood and Vessels said the pandemic has been a learning experience for them partly because these tests didn’t exist before.

“It’s been a learning experience all the way around; having to bring in a test that didn't exist before last February and having to get it to a level that inspired confidence and made sure we all knew what we were doing. It’s been a huge struggle, but I think it's hopefully on the downhill slide,” Wood said.

Vessels said she’s constantly asking Wood questions that she may not know the answer to.

“… It’s all new,” Vessels said. “You want to know everything about it, or try to. Even the people that know don't know.”

Wood added that they don’t have the benefit of looking back because this is a new disease.

“It’s uncharted territory,” Vessels said.

Wood said the lab is part of the hospital and it conducts tests across all departments.

“We actually saw a decrease (in the number of tests) around the time COVID hit last summer and fall,” Wood said. “The laboratory in general didn't take as big a hit as some other departments because we have outreach to several nursing homes and outpatient clinics, but we did see a little bit decrease in volume. It’s starting to go back up. As they … reopened, we saw more people coming back but we could kind of also follow that trend. As things opened, we would get more COVID testing coming back again; kind of that double-edged sword related to the reopening.”