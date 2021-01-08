  • January 8, 2021

Annual Resolution Run & Walk - Odessa American: Local News

Annual Resolution Run & Walk

Posted: Friday, January 8, 2021 2:00 am

The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled has the annual resolution 5K-10K Run & Health Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sandhills State Park in Monahans.

Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Early registration is $20, children and under is $15 and race day registration is $25.

For more information, call 432-943-2187 or visit www.monahans.org or www.facebook.com/monahanssandhills.

