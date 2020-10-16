Annual event moves to Upton County

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the annual West Texas Pesticide Workshop from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The event will be at 310 E. 10th St. in Rankin.

There will be five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units available — two general, two integrated pest management and one laws and regulations.

Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event and costs $40. Participants should RSVP by Nov. 2, and if paid by that date, the cost is $35. Checks should be made payable to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension account number 276100 and mailed to Upton County CEA, P.O. Box 7, Rankin, Texas, 79778.

Payton Keifer, AgriLife Extension agent for Pecos County, and Raymond Quigg, AgriLife Extension agent for Upton County, are organizing the event. Contact Keifer at 432-336-2541 or Quigg at 432-693-2313 with any questions and to RSVP.

The event, which has been held in Pecos County the past 20 years, will move to Upton County in order comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations. It is recommended that participants wear masks and adhere to staying 6 feet apart.

Topics and speakers include: