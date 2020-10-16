  • October 16, 2020

Annual event moves to Upton County - Odessa American: Local News

Annual event moves to Upton County

Posted: Friday, October 16, 2020 6:39 pm

By Susan Himes Susan.Himes@ag.tamu.edu

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the annual West Texas Pesticide Workshop from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The event will be at 310 E. 10th St. in Rankin.

There will be five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units available — two general, two integrated pest management and one laws and regulations.

Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event and costs $40. Participants should RSVP by Nov. 2, and if paid by that date, the cost is $35. Checks should be made payable to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension account number 276100 and mailed to Upton County CEA, P.O. Box 7, Rankin, Texas, 79778.

Payton Keifer, AgriLife Extension agent for Pecos County, and Raymond Quigg, AgriLife Extension agent for Upton County, are organizing the event. Contact Keifer at 432-336-2541 or Quigg at 432-693-2313 with any questions and to RSVP.

The event, which has been held in Pecos County the past 20 years, will move to Upton County in order comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations. It is recommended that participants wear masks and adhere to staying 6 feet apart.

Topics and speakers include:

  • Basic Weed Control Strategies for Crops and Landscape – Reagan Noland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, San Angelo.
  • Pest Management for Cotton and Pecans – Brad Easterling, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management agent, Glasscock, Upton and Reagan counties.
  • Laws and Regulations – Jessica Pope, Texas Department of Agriculture inspector, agriculture and consumer protection, Austin.
  • Truth vs. Myth in Glyphosate and 2,4-D – Noland.
  • Reducing the Use of Pesticide with EarthKind Plants – Jeanette Castanon, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent, Midland County.

Posted in on Friday, October 16, 2020 6:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

