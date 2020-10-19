Animal control wants to educate

Fresh out of the academy, Joe Barreraz said he felt confident answering his first snake call with the Odessa Police Department’s Animal Control Division.

The Odessa native said he grabbed his snake tongs from his truck after he saw the snake.

However, the snake wrapped around Joe Barreraz’s snake tongs and bent them. Barreraz said the snake turned out to be a seven-and-a-half foot rattlesnake.

Barreraz, who has spent the last 15 years as the field operations manager and cruelty investigator for OPD, said that was the largest rattlesnake call he’s taken during his time with the police department.

Barreraz said animal control consists of four animal control officers, field operations supervisor and himself. He said animal control receives calls 24 hours a day about domesticated and wild animals.

“The number of calls and the volume of calls do peak at certain time of day, time of the year and depending on what’s going on,” Barreraz said.

Though Barreraz wants to ensure the safe handling of domesticated and wild animals, he said human safety takes precedence. He said he enjoys informing the public on how to treat animals.

Barreraz was invited Wednesday to teach an animal handling course for Fix West Texas, which is a group aimed to help spayed, neuter and provide other affordable services to pet owners in West Texas.

“Sometimes people will see a pet and their natural instinct is to pet it or touch it,” Barreraz said. “Even if you have permission from the owner, they are all things of trigger effects that could spark the animal’s reactionary instinct and it could bite.

“Some of the worse bites I’ve seen working here weren’t from the aggressive animal that’s trying to maul or hurt someone. It’s because they were startled, scared or stepped on. Use caution. Use distance.”

Barreraz said he hasn’t received many strange calls, but he said explained there have been a couple unusual ones — a bear calls that happened near the Ector County and Reeves County border and a cobra that was brought into city limits.

According to a City of Odessa ordinance, citizens aren’t allowed to have snakes that contain poison, either in venom glands or in other organs or tissues, which includes all species of rattlesnakes. Barreraz said many of the wildlife calls animal control gets deal with rattlesnakes, coyotes, bobcats and mountain lions.

Barreraz explained that he doesn’t want to immediately hand out citations when it comes to animal cruelty.

The Odessa native said he wants to educate, inform and then enforce.

“Every time we get out there, we look to educate the public,” Barreraz said. “If we can teach people how to take care of the animal properly, it’s a win for us.”