  • September 5, 2020

An Evening with Wayne Brady - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

An Evening with Wayne Brady

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 5, 2020 3:36 pm

An Evening with Wayne Brady Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Midland College Foundation, and the Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series will present An Evening with Wayne Brady at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

The live performance is free and interactive via Zoom at www.midland.edu/Brady.

Brady is a six-time Emmy award-winning, and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personality.

For those interested in helping Brady with his performance, audience attendees are encouraged to send the title of a song that doesn't exist, and Brady will provide the music and lyrics during the show. Brady will also answer questions from the audience.

Send your song titles and questions to waynebrady@midland.edu before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 or text to 432-599-3632 before and during the performance.

For more information, contact the Midland College Foundation Office at 432-685-4526.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, September 5, 2020 3:36 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
90°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 66°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 92°/Low 68°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]