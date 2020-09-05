The Midland College Foundation, and the Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series will present An Evening with Wayne Brady at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

The live performance is free and interactive via Zoom at www.midland.edu/Brady.

Brady is a six-time Emmy award-winning, and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personality.

For those interested in helping Brady with his performance, audience attendees are encouraged to send the title of a song that doesn't exist, and Brady will provide the music and lyrics during the show. Brady will also answer questions from the audience.

Send your song titles and questions to waynebrady@midland.edu before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 or text to 432-599-3632 before and during the performance.

For more information, contact the Midland College Foundation Office at 432-685-4526.