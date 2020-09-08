American Tribute begins this week

Nineteen years after 9/11, a display at Memorial Gardens Park will continue to memorialize the victims and celebrate Odessa’s first responders.

This year’s event is slightly different than the previous American Tribute events put on by Prosperity Bank and Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Each September 3,000 American flags are placed around the pond for nearly two weeks. Local police agencies lay wreaths in remembrance of fallen officers.

This year’s event is slightly different with just Parks employees handling the majority of the flag placement instead of volunteers due to social distancing. There will not be a public ceremony as in year’s past but the Odessa Police Department will place a wreath on Thursday during a private ceremony.

Steve Patton, Odessa’s Parks and Recreation director, said the annual event is both popular and important as it pays tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11 and to area first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Patton hopes Odessans will mask up and walk the park to enjoy the flags between Thursday and Sept. 21.

COVID-19 has presented a number of problems for large scale events like the American Tribute. Patton said other Odessa events have been canceled like the Fall Festival in October and holiday parade that is typically the first week of December.

Patton said he hopes Odessans will still come out for another large scale event – but stay in their cars. The Starbright Village is a holiday lights event at McKinney Park that boasts millions of lights and that Odessans typically either stroll through or drive through.

Patton said this year it will be drive through unless something changes with the pandemic between now and December.

He promises big things for the event that draws visitors from around West Texas. He said the Parks Department will also decorate Memorial Gardens Park this year as well as Grant Avenue between Second and Eighth again.

He said dropping the Fall Festival will give them extra time to create the Starbright Village and that a new tunnel of crystals will be something that Odessans won’t want to miss.

He said American Tribute is again sponsored by Prosperity Bank and the holiday decorations at Memorial Gardens Park will be sponsored by Southwest Bank.