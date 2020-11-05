The Texas Farm Bureau has launched the Ag Inquiry Science Fair to fifth-grade students explore agriculture and better understand the science involved in farming and ranching.

AISF project categories and components align with TEKS to reflect grade-level standards and material learned in the classroom.

Students can choose from five categories: Animal Science, Agronomy, Technology in Agriculture, Water Systems/Conservation and Sustainability in Agriculture, for their project.

As part of AISF, students will be required to submit a completed project that includes a 3-5 minute video presentation, a display that presents the inquiry and findings and a journal that tracks the progress of the inquiry.

Students will submit individual projects. Submissions are due by Nov. 13.

Judges will rank the project description and video to determine the projects that advance to the display round.

First, second and third place will be awarded for each category based on the scores for the display and written portions.

Winners will receive an award package with a variety of items included.

For more information on project details and the online application, visit https://txfb.us/aisf20.